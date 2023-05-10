New SAAQclic platform turns simple task into bureaucratic ‘nightmare’ for father, son

Send this page to someone via email

The introduction of the SAAQclic web platform was meant to streamline and modernize the Quebec automobile insurance board but it seems it is causing major troubles for some motorists.

Yan Mongrain says the once simple task of registering a motorized scooter in the province has become a bureaucratic nightmare.

“It took the lady 45 minutes to do a simple transaction of transferring a plate because she didn’t know the system,” Mongrain said.

Mongrain is in the process of trying to get his son Daniel his first licence to drive their new scooter.

Daniel has completed the theory courses and needs only to schedule the final test, a process that is supposed to be done via the website.

In order to make an appointment he needs to create a SAAQclic account but Daniel, at 15 years of age, is missing the documents needed to do so.

After going to two different centres in person, Mongrain was told his son would have to create an account in person at the service centre.

“It’s frustrating the centres are only open during the week, meaning I have to pull my son out of school just for him to register his credentials to register online,” Mongrain said.

Daniel hopes to get his licence soon. He intends to use his new motorized scooter to help him find a job this summer.

“I’d like to have that accessibility and also get a job. Some jobs are far and you need a car to get there,” Daniel said.

According to Mongrain, the prospects of that happening don’t look good.

While they have an appointment for the online registration in June, Mongrain was told by employees of the SAAQ that it could take months before the next scheduled exam date.

“Pretty much it will be the end of summer by the time this is all ironed out, if we’re lucky,” Mongrain said.

After inquiries from Global News, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) said it had a solution and sent a document to register for a class D6 scooter licence online.

“We have implemented a solution for customers who wish to request an appointment for a class 6D scooter theory test. Customers must complete a form and return it to the email address listed at the bottom of the document,” spokesperson Anne Marie Dussault Turcotte said in a statement.

The SAAQ has been dealing with lengthy lineups at many of its service centres since its so-called digital transformation.

It introduced a new online portal in February, which users have had trouble accessing due to an authentication issue. Measures such as extensions for registration have been put in place to give drivers more time.

The board has introduced additional staff in place at seven service centres in the province for those struggling to create SAAQclic online accounts due to authentication issues.

“Everyone knew it was going to be a nightmare but you would think by the summer they would have it figured out,” Mongrain said.