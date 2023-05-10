Woman hits men with bouquet of flowers at Toronto subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a woman they say hit two men with a bouquet of flowers at a Toronto subway station and threatened to push one of them onto the tracks.

Toronto police said the incident happened on April 21. Officers responded to Sheppard-Yonge Subway Station at around 4 p.m.

Police said a woman had an argument with a man on a subway platform and hit him with a bouquet of flowers.

Another man started to record the incident, and the woman then hit him with the bouquet and punched him in the shoulder, police said.

The woman also reportedly threatened to push the man onto the tracks.

Police said she’s described as being in her 30s and was carrying two green bags and a black backpack.

She was wearing a black and green Gucci bandana, a black toque, black “oversized” sunglasses, and a black and green camouflage Nike jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.