Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman hits men with bouquet of flowers at Toronto subway station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 10:02 am
Police are trying to identify this woman. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this woman. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are trying to identify a woman they say hit two men with a bouquet of flowers at a Toronto subway station and threatened to push one of them onto the tracks.

Toronto police said the incident happened on April 21. Officers responded to Sheppard-Yonge Subway Station at around 4 p.m.

Police said a woman had an argument with a man on a subway platform and hit him with a bouquet of flowers.

Another man started to record the incident, and the woman then hit him with the bouquet and punched him in the shoulder, police said.

Woman hits men with bouquet of flowers at Toronto subway station: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police

The woman also reportedly threatened to push the man onto the tracks.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said she’s described as being in her 30s and was carrying two green bags and a black backpack.

Trending Now

She was wearing a black and green Gucci bandana, a black toque, black “oversized” sunglasses, and a black and green camouflage Nike jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Transit Union claims Ford government ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about TTC safety issues'
Transit Union claims Ford government ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about TTC safety issues
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceTTC CrimeSheppard-YongeSheppard-Yonge stationSheppard-Yonge Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers