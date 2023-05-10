Boy on scooter, 7, seriously injured after north Edmonton crosswalk collision

See more sharing options

A boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit in an unmarked crosswalk in north Edmonton Tuesday evening.

The pedestrian collision happened just before 7 p.m.

Edmonton police said a seven-year-old boy and his friend were riding their scooters east on the sidewalk of 153 Avenue, approaching 45 Street.

The boys attempted to cross 153 Avenue in the unmarked crosswalk when the seven-year-old was hit by an eastbound vehicle, police said.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating the crash.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who has dash camera footage from the area of 153 Avenue and 45 Street around 6:50 p.m. to please contact police.

Citizens can reach out to the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.