Canada’s top baby names are now in one searchable online database

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian parents can finally let go of those baby name books.

Statistics Canada has introduced a searchable baby name database, allowing expectant parents to browse names for their newest addition to the family, as well as compare how each name stacks up in terms of popularity.

The Baby Names Observatory not only lists the top 20 most popular names for each sex over the course of any given year, but shows how popularity for each name has waxed and waned over time.

Statistics Canada demographer Claudine Provencher said the agency developed the site after receiving many requests from the public.

“We mainly did that to serve the purpose of providing another tool for the public to search for their future newborn’s names. It’s just a fun product to provide for Canadians,” Provencher told The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

For many years, individual provinces and territories have tracked baby name data, resulting in wildly popular articles each time the most-used monikers list is shared with the public.

But now, we’re getting a coast-to-coast snapshot of trends in baby naming.

In 2021, the latest timeframe available, Canada recorded 367,684 births and approximately 90 per cent of those are captured in the new tool.

1:12 Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

Of those born in 2021, there were 6,427 different names used — a number that’s increasing over time.

“People try to find a unique first name. So we’ll have lots of names (spelled) differently, just to be unique. And also probably because of the multicultural (population) that is increasing in Canada,” Provencher said.

One piece of data that’s been omitted from the database, however, is ultra-rare names. The agency has chosen to leave out any names that were used fewer than five times per year.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Statistics Canada, the top 20 girl baby names in 2021 were:

Olivia, 2,032 Emma, 1,715 Charlotte, 1,579 Amelia, 1,308 Ava, 1,105 Sophia, 1,105 Chloe, 1,088 Mia, 1,017 Mila, 936 Isla, 922 Alice, 879 Sofia, 878 Lily, 810 Zoe, 784 Ella, 781 Evelyn, 779 Charlie, 777 Ellie, 727 Abigail, 716 Nora, 715

And the top 20 boy baby names were:

Noah, 2,393 Liam, 1,967 William, 1,684 Leo, 1,559 Benjamin, 1,433 Theodore, 1,425 Jack, 1,365 Thomas, 1,318 Logan, 1,314 Oliver, 1,310 Jacob, 1,293 Lucas, 1,241 James, 1,221 Nathan, 1,199 Ethan, 1,145 Jackson, 1,065 Owen, 987 Adam, 978 Henry, 957 Felix, 918

— with files from The Canadian Press