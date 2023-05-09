Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Canada’s top baby names are now in one searchable online database

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 5:19 pm
No more fussing through the pages of a baby name book. Canada has its own online baby name database now. View image in full screen
No more fussing through the pages of a baby name book. Canada has its own online baby name database now. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian parents can finally let go of those baby name books.

Statistics Canada has introduced a searchable baby name database, allowing expectant parents to browse names for their newest addition to the family, as well as compare how each name stacks up in terms of popularity.

The Baby Names Observatory not only lists the top 20 most popular names for each sex over the course of any given year, but shows how popularity for each name has waxed and waned over time.

Statistics Canada demographer Claudine Provencher said the agency developed the site after receiving many requests from the public.

“We mainly did that to serve the purpose of providing another tool for the public to search for their future newborn’s names. It’s just a fun product to provide for Canadians,” Provencher told The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

For many years, individual provinces and territories have tracked baby name data, resulting in wildly popular articles each time the most-used monikers list is shared with the public.

But now, we’re getting a coast-to-coast snapshot of trends in baby naming.

In 2021, the latest timeframe available, Canada recorded 367,684 births and approximately 90 per cent of those are captured in the new tool.

Click to play video: 'Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022'
Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

Of those born in 2021, there were 6,427 different names used — a number that’s increasing over time.

“People try to find a unique first name. So we’ll have lots of names (spelled) differently, just to be unique. And also probably because of the multicultural (population) that is increasing in Canada,” Provencher said.

Trending Now

One piece of data that’s been omitted from the database, however, is ultra-rare names. The agency has chosen to leave out any names that were used fewer than five times per year.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Statistics Canada, the top 20 girl baby names in 2021 were:

  1. Olivia, 2,032
  2. Emma, 1,715
  3. Charlotte, 1,579
  4. Amelia, 1,308
  5. Ava, 1,105
  6. Sophia, 1,105
  7. Chloe, 1,088
  8. Mia, 1,017
  9. Mila, 936
  10. Isla, 922
  11. Alice, 879
  12. Sofia, 878
  13. Lily, 810
  14. Zoe, 784
  15. Ella, 781
  16. Evelyn, 779
  17. Charlie, 777
  18. Ellie, 727
  19. Abigail, 716
  20. Nora, 715

And the top 20 boy baby names were:

  1. Noah, 2,393
  2. Liam, 1,967
  3. William, 1,684
  4. Leo, 1,559
  5. Benjamin, 1,433
  6. Theodore, 1,425
  7. Jack, 1,365
  8. Thomas, 1,318
  9. Logan, 1,314
  10. Oliver, 1,310
  11. Jacob, 1,293
  12. Lucas, 1,241
  13. James, 1,221
  14. Nathan, 1,199
  15. Ethan, 1,145
  16. Jackson, 1,065
  17. Owen, 987
  18. Adam, 978
  19. Henry, 957
  20. Felix, 918

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'B.C. baby to be the first to have Indigenous name on birth certificate'
B.C. baby to be the first to have Indigenous name on birth certificate
Top baby namesbaby names CanadaTop Baby Names Canadababy names databasebaby names observatorycanada baby namescanada baby names databasecanada baby names searchcanada's most popular baby namesdatabase of canadas top baby namesmost popular baby names canadastatscan baby names
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers