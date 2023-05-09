Menu

Crime

Pair of stolen vehicles recovered in Guelph parking lot: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 9, 2023 1:37 pm
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is investigating after a pair of stolen vehicles were recovered at a north-end parking lot.

Officers went to a commercial property near the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say an unoccupied white 2021 Lexus RX45 was found parked outside. They say the vehicle was reported stolen Sunday around 1:10 a.m.

Officers also located another unoccupied vehicle in the same lot. The silver 2021 Lexus RX35 was reported stolen Saturday around 5:45 p.m.

Police are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7349 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceRecoveredstolen LexusLexus RX35Lexus RX45
