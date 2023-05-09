Menu

Crime

Police release sketches of 2 suspects wanted after drive-by shooting in Schomberg, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 11:31 am
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by- shooting in Schomberg. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by- shooting in Schomberg. York Regional Police / handout
Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Schomberg which left a man with serious injuries.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 12 at around 8:40 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street.

Officers said a man was walking his dog on a quiet residential street when a car passed him at a high rate of speed.

Police said “multiple gunshots” were fired from the vehicle, and the man was struck several times.

According to police, the suspects fled west on Centre Street.

Click to play video: 'Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Schomberg, Ont.'
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Schomberg, Ont.

Officers said the man was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

Police said the victim is going through a “lengthy process, but will survive.”

“Police sought a motive for this shooting and initially suspected it may have been a spontaneous act committed after the victim gestured at the vehicle that sped past him,” police said in a news release. “However, the investigation has since revealed that this was actually a targeted shooting but the victim was not the intended target.”

Officers said investigators have obtained sketches of the two suspects who were allegedly in the vehicle and are appealing to the public for help identifying them.

Police said the suspects were driving a white, 2021 Lexus RX-350 with an Ontario licence plate reading CXAK183.

An image of the vehicle York Regional Police said was involved with an alleged drive-by shooting. View image in full screen
An image of the vehicle York Regional Police said was involved with an alleged drive-by shooting. YRP Youtube/Screenshot

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in January 2023 from The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Drive area in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

