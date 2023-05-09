Kelowna stage to get a new look with new funding

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Island Stage is one step closer to getting a much-needed makeover.

The stage that sits in the middle of Kelowna’s Waterfront Park is the focus of a $1-million Destination Development grant from the provincial Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports.

“The funding will help make Island Stage a spectacular venue for the performing arts and events in the heart of one of Kelowna’s most loved parks,” Mayor Tom Dyas said.

“I am really excited as I know the enhancements will elevate the visitor event experience and have a significant impact on our local economy with the influx of more and potentially diverse events.”

The city applied for the grant in February, following a discussion in council that highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the structure that was built in the 1990s.

Chris Babcock, City of Kelowna event development supervisor, told council that Island Stage was constructed in the early 1990s as part of the greater park development and is ideal in its beautiful setting and incorporated landscape, such as the grass berm, which acts as an informal amphitheatre.

Despite these positive characteristics, Babcock said the stage is an underutilized event location due to its lack and separation of audience space, aging infrastructure, lack of functional space and flexibility and under-serviced utilities.

Of concern are the stage load access, the electrical system, lacking changing and washroom facilities.

When it was discussed in February, one councillor had a word of caution about any potential upgrade.

“Bottom line is that is a very funky little location and people love it because it’s open air, it’s small, it’s great, you can sit on the lawn, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s part of what makes its charm,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge, urging those who are working on a redesign to keep the stage’s character.

The Island Stage isn’t the only city amenity getting a financial boost. The city also received a $390,000 Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure grant from the province to build a public pier as part of Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue.

The public pier will serve as a regional destination for paddling enthusiasts and will offer visitors a remarkable, urban water-based tourism experience. The park is slated to open early this summer.