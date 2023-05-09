A lot of snow is forecast to hit parts of Nova Scotia – in May

See more sharing options

Not all parts of Nova Scotia got the memo that spring has sprung.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Inverness County – Mabou and north area, over the Cape Breton Highlands.

The warning said snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected Tuesday.

“Snow combined with strong northwest winds will give poor visibility in blowing snow over exposed areas,” Environment Canada said.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The warning said conditions are expected to improve late Tuesday afternoon or evening as the snow ends and winds ease.

In comparison, the forecast for Halifax today is mostly sunny with temperatures in the double-digits.