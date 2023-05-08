Winnipeg police officer injured after being kicked, bitten during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say one of its officers received upper and lower-body injuries after being punched, kicked, and even bitten during an arrest.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Notre Dame Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. An officer noticed a woman, who was intoxicated, screaming and damaging vehicles.

When the officer approached, the suspect pulled out a cleaver-style knife and wouldn’t drop it. The woman was hit with a taser and eventually complied after throwing the knife onto the ground.

While being taken into custody, the suspect began attacking the officer.

26-year-old Desiree Starr Loonfoot faces a number of charges and police say she was involved in another weapon-related incident downtown earlier in the day.