Winnipeg police officer injured after being kicked, bitten during arrest

Winnipeg police say one of its officers received upper and lower-body injuries after being punched, kicked, and even bitten during an arrest.
It happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Notre Dame Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. An officer noticed a woman, who was intoxicated, screaming and damaging vehicles.
When the officer approached, the suspect pulled out a cleaver-style knife and wouldn’t drop it. The woman was hit with a taser and eventually complied after throwing the knife onto the ground.
Trending Now
While being taken into custody, the suspect began attacking the officer.
26-year-old Desiree Starr Loonfoot faces a number of charges and police say she was involved in another weapon-related incident downtown earlier in the day.
More on Crime
- A Montreal teen was killed almost 50 years ago. Now her suspected killer’s body is being exhumed
- Ontario man gets house arrest for throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau
- Drive-by shooting victim gunned down by mistake, Ontario man arrested: Quebec police
- Florida Walmart employee shoots, kills customer trying to break up fight
Comments