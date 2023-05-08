Province announces funding for Alberta wildfire evacuees

See more sharing options

During a Monday afternoon update on the wildfire situation in Alberta, Premier Smith announced funding support for evacuees.

Adults who have been evacuated for at least seven consecutive days will receive $1,250 from the province, and an additional $500 for children under 18. People can apply online, and, if eligible, will receive funding via e-transfer.

“These payments will help evacuees pay for accommodations, food and other basic necessities,” Smith said. “The payments will make those expenses one less thing for people to worry about so that they can concentrate on their families and their own well-being.”

People can apply for the Emergency Evacuation Funding through the provincial website starting Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m.

Anyone who is unable to apply online or cannot received the e-transfer can call the wildfire resources line 310-4455.

As of Sunday evening, more than 29,000 Albertans have been evacuated from their homes due to fire threat.

Wildfires cover more than 375,000 hectares of the province.