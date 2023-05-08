3-day sendoff party proposed on B.C.’s historic Pattullo Bridge before teardown

Send this page to someone via email

A New Westminster councillor is proposing a three-day goodbye party for the Pattullo Bridge, slated for decommissioning, that would actually take place on the bridge.

The motion, going before the city’s mayor and council on Monday night, states that the aging bridge is “an iconic part of the City of New Westminster’s history,” and the public should have a “unique opportunity” to experience it without vehicle and truck traffic.

“The Pattullo has been integral to the development and growth of the region, so it’s only fitting that the community gets to say good-bye as we look forward to its modern replacement,” Coun. Daniel Fontaine, who is proposing the party, said in a news release.

“The views of Surrey, New Westminster and the Fraser River are pretty impressive, so a three-day festival that includes music, live entertainment and some of the Pattullo’s history over the past 86 years is a terrific community opportunity as we literally bridge the gap between New West and Surrey.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:53 New Patullo Bridge replacement expected to be operational by next year

The $1.4-billion replacement for the Pattullo Bridge is already under construction and slated for completion in 2024.

It will include much-needed upgrades, including protected walking and cycling lanes, better connections to, from and near the bridge, and a safer pathway for those crossing the bridge. It will also be built with two in-river piers, instead of the current six, to ease the project’s impact on the ecosystem.

The existing Pattullo Bridge will remain open until its replacement is ready, then taken apart and removed.

2:13 Pattullo Bridge replacement slated to open in 2024

“Before it’s taken apart, I hope we can get together as a region and celebrate,” said Fontaine.

Story continues below advertisement

“When the bridge opened in 1937 it had a 25-cent toll, perhaps we can raise some money for charity by collecting a quarter from everyone over the three-day event. That’s just one idea, I know the community will have others, but if we’re going to do this, the planning should start right away.”

Ideally, the party would take place on a three-day weekend with the bridge open for pedestrians and cyclists, while the new bridge is open to vehicle traffic, he added.

2:18 New Pattullo Bridge to use old snow removal system?

Global News has reached out to Fontaine, New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone and the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment on this story.

If the party is approved, co-ordination with the provincial government would be required.

Monday’s motion directs Johnstone to write a letter to the ministry to determine the feasibility of the festival, and instructs council to begin work with the ministry to make it happen.