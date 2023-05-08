Menu

Sports

Cameron Reid reaches deal with Kitchener Rangers, will wear No. 18 for the club

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:38 pm
The Kitchener Rangers say their top pick in this spring’s OHL draft, Cameron Reid, has signed on with the club.

The five-foot-11-inch, 165-pound left-shot defenceman was selected by the Rangers with the 10th pick in the draft.

“We were thrilled he was still available at pick number 10. Cam has all the tools on the ice to develop into an impact player,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie stated.

“Off the ice, he is going to bring character and maturity to our young group of players. We look forward to seeing Cam develop in a Ranger uniform.”

Reid, who was born and raised down in Aylmer, moved down to the U.S. two years ago to play for the Bishop Kearney Selects, where he recorded 143 points in 176 games.

He is expected to be in town this weekend when the Rangers hold their developmental camp at the Aud.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

