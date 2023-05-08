Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Lawyer questions credibility of teen victim’s friend

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 9:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ibrahim Ali trial hears more cross-examination of friend of teen who died in 2017'
Ibrahim Ali trial hears more cross-examination of friend of teen who died in 2017
WATCH: The trial of the man accused of killing a young teen in Burnaby in 2017 has heard more defence cross-examination of a friend of the victim. As Rumina Daya reports, defence is trying to paint a very different picture of the girl than the Crown.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The trial of a man accused of killing a B.C. teen girl nearly six years ago resumed Monday, with his lawyer once again questioning the credibility of one of her friends.

Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the killing. The identities of the victim and Monday’s witness are both protected by a publication ban.

The witness last week described her friend as a normal, innocent teenager who liked math, cartoons and going to the park and library. The victim didn’t have a boyfriend and wasn’t interested in boys, she testified.

Click to play video: 'Witness cross-examined by defence at trial of Ibrahim Ali'
Witness cross-examined by defence at trial of Ibrahim Ali

On Friday, defence counsel Kevin McCullough began pressing back against that characterization, a line of questioning he continued as cross-examination resumed this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I say the witness isn’t … being truthful,” he said at one point. “I’m building on the ridiculousness of the lie.”

On Friday, McCullough told the court that the victim did, in fact, have a boyfriend who had given a statement to police after the girl’s death.

On Monday he again pressed the witness about the matter, asking her if she knew her friend had one boyfriend, had broken up with him, and had started dating a different boy.

The witness responded that she didn’t know the victim had a boyfriend.

McCullough also asked the witness if she was aware her friend was depressed, to which she responded “no.”

Click to play video: 'Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from one of first RCMP officers at scene of death of Burnaby teen'
Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from one of first RCMP officers at scene of death of Burnaby teen

He then asked why she told police after the killing that her last words to the victim had been “what’s wrong.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The witness told the court it was just a greeting and that her English was problematic.

Last week, defence told the court the witness had told police the victim had tried to kill herself because her parents were divorcing.

The victim was last seen on July 18, 2017 and was found dead hours later in Burnaby’s Central Park.

Crown’s theory is that Ali grabbed her in the park and fatally strangled her in the course of sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors have told the jury they will prove that Ali’s DNA was found inside the girl, and that evidence suggests a non-consensual sexual encounter.

Defence has yet to lay out its case in a trial that could last up to three months.

— with files from Rumina Daya

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultFirst Degree MurderCentral ParkIbrahim Aliibrahim ali trialTeen Murdercentral park murderb.c. teen murderali trialb.c. teen murder trial
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers