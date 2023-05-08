Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenage machete attack at Polo Park ‘alarming’, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:12 pm
CF Polo Park mall. View image in full screen
CF Polo Park mall. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An incident at CF Polo Park mall on Friday night that led to four teen boys getting stabbed has Winnipeg police concerned.

Const. Jason Micalyshyn told 680 CJOB’s The Start that he’s alarmed to be talking about youth crime more and more in the city.

The incident, police said, involved a 16-year-old suspect trying to rob a group of 13- and 14-year-old boys, and when he wasn’t successful, he allegedly attacked the group with a machete.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital as a result of the attack.

“The 16-year-old fixated on some property — and I can tell you at this point it appears to be a pair of running shoes,” Michalyshyn said.

“An altercation between the initial victim, the 14-year-old, and the accused escalated, and a machete was pulled out.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no question… when we see 13 and 14 years involved in violent incidents like this, when a weapon like a machete is being pulled (and) ultimately used, it’s alarming.”

“It’s alarming to us — it raises my eyebrows every single time I see it.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's alarming to us — it raises my eyebrows every single time I see it."

The suspect was arrested on Queen Street just under an hour later, and the machete was seized. Police later learned that he was also suspected in a string of violent robberies of pizza delivery drivers, as well as mischief to property incidents over the last few months.

In a statement Monday, mall owners Cadillac Fairview confirmed Friday’s incident and said they’re cooperating with law enforcement.

“Young people are being brazen with respect to these types of altercations,” Michalyshyn said.

Trending Now

“There’s no simple answer, there’s no simple solution, with respect to why this is happening, and we all need to be alarmed by it. We certainly don’t just make the assumption that this is just another incident — it’s not.”

With the stabbings in such a public place, Michalyshyn said the best way to respond, if you witness something similar, is to contact emergency personnel right away.

“We don’t want more (potential) victims involved. … I think the instinct is you want to help and you want to get involved, but the best suggestion I can provide is to get on that phone and call 911.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase'
Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegMachetePolo ParkCF Polo parkmall stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers