Winnipeg teen arrested for stabbing young teens connected to other violent crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a teen who stabbed a group of teens during an attempted robbery, who is connected to several other robberies and vandalism incidents over the last few months.

On Friday at 8:30 p.m., police responded a call in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue and found four young boys suffering from stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency care to two of the 14-year-old boys by applying tourniquets to their injuries and then they were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were treated by paramedics and medically cleared at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

Officers searched for the suspect and at 9:20 p.m. they found him in the 200 block of Queen Street and arrested him without incident. Police say the weapon was recovered from his person and seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Later, police learned the 16-year-old suspect had attempted to rob one of the boys and proceeded to attack them after he was unsuccessful.

0:33 Youth crime on the rise

Investigators learned the suspect had been identified as a suspect in a string of violent pizza delivery robberies and mischief to property incidents over the last few months.

According to police, on April 25, the 16-year-old and two unknown suspects went to the 1800 block of Ross Avenue and robbed a 28-year-old pizza delivery driver of his pizza at knifepoint. The man suffered a minor upper-body injury and received treatment.

The next day, police say, the teen and three unknown suspects went to the 500 block of Dubac Street and robbed a 23-year-old pizza delivery man of his pizza at knifepoint but he was uninjured.

On April 29, the 16-year-old and two unknown suspects robbed another 23-year-old pizza delivery man at knifepoint in the 500 block of Dubac Street. Police say the suspects assaulted and stabbed the man in the upper body and damaged his vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and required surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly a month earlier, on March 30, police say the teen went to the 200 block of Youville Street alone and spraypainted the rear side of a residential garage.

Lastly, on March 10, police say he went to the 100 block of Hill Street alone and spraypainted the rear side of another residential garage.

Police say the suspects were all previously unknown to the victims and they believe the incidents to be random.

The 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges and has been detained in custody.

Meanwhile, WPS continues to investigate these incidents and is looking for the other suspects involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477.