Medical episode likely caused life-threatening van crash in west Edmonton

Edmonton police believe the 25-year-old driver of a van had a medical episode Monday morning, which caused him to crash at 168 Street and 114 Avenue.

At around 6 a.m., the van was heading south when the man drove off the road, striking a chain-link fence and hitting a parked cement truck, police said.

The man was “revived with life-saving measures on scene prior to being rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious life-threatening injuries,” an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.

As of 9 a.m., the police expected the intersection of 168 Street and 114 Avenue would be closed for a few hours for the investigation.