Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge teen after cap gun incident forces lockdown at Kitchener school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 11:55 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lockdown at a Kitchener school on Friday occurred after someone was firing a cap gun at students, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police briefly announced the hold and secure on Twitter on Friday after the incident at Westmount Public School was reported at around 3 p.m.

They say school officials briefly placed the school under lockdown before it was downgraded to a hold and secure.

Three students told police that they thought that someone had been struck by something but no injuries were reported to the officers.

Trending Now

Witnesses told police that two suspects entered a car on a property near the parking lot after the shooting occurred.

The officers soon tracked down the suspects and the vehicle, and seized a cap gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a male teen has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWestmount Public SchoolKitchener gunWestmount Public School hold and secureWestmount Public School KitchenerKitchener school lockdownWestmount Public School lockdown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers