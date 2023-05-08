Police charge teen after cap gun incident forces lockdown at Kitchener school

Send this page to someone via email

The lockdown at a Kitchener school on Friday occurred after someone was firing a cap gun at students, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police briefly announced the hold and secure on Twitter on Friday after the incident at Westmount Public School was reported at around 3 p.m.

They say school officials briefly placed the school under lockdown before it was downgraded to a hold and secure.

Three students told police that they thought that someone had been struck by something but no injuries were reported to the officers.

Witnesses told police that two suspects entered a car on a property near the parking lot after the shooting occurred.

The officers soon tracked down the suspects and the vehicle, and seized a cap gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a male teen has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.