Canada

Drive-by shooting victim gunned down by mistake, Ontario man arrested: Quebec police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 11:14 am
Laval police say a man from Hamilton, Ont., was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting north of Montreal that sent a 77-year-old man to hospital earlier this year.

Carlos Pena Torrez, 36, faces charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm, police said in a statement Monday. His arrest comes after a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

The development comes after the victim was gunned down in a parking lot on Des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval on Jan. 29. Police say the victim was leaving a liquor store when he was shot several times from a moving car. Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation shows the victim is not known to police and it appears he was targeted by mistake.

Police say Torrez is in custody and will appear in court Wednesday.

