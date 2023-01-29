Menu

Crime

77-year-old man hospitalized after daytime Laval parking lot shooting, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 5:43 pm
A 77-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot several times in a commercial parking lot in Laval on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the parking lot on Des Laurentides Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. and found the man just outside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital and there is no threat to his life, Laval police say.

Authorities say they cannot yet confirm if the suspect is known to police.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

