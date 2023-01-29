77-year-old man hospitalized after daytime Laval parking lot shooting, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 77-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot several times in a commercial parking lot in Laval on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the parking lot on Des Laurentides Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. and found the man just outside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Police seize $8 million of contraband cannabis, equipment in ‘historic’ drug bust north of Montreal

He was rushed to hospital and there is no threat to his life, Laval police say.

Authorities say they cannot yet confirm if the suspect is known to police.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.