Canada

Police seize $8 million of contraband cannabis, equipment in ‘historic’ drug bust north of Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 10:42 am
Laval police have seized a “historic” $8 million worth of contraband cannabis and drug production equipment in a crackdown on two sites north of Montreal.

Three men, aged between 38 and 53, were arrested during the police operation on Leman Boulevard in the city’s industrial Duvernay district.

“They were all arrested for producing cannabis and they were released on summons,” police said in a statement Friday.

Police say the investigation came together in under a week thanks to a tip. The operation unfolded over two days with the help of multiple squads due to the size of the two sites.

“Although one of the two addresses had a production permit from Health Canada, the investigation was able to establish that the parameters of this permit were not respected and that the production greatly exceeded the number of plants allocated by the authorities,” police said.

“Search warrants were therefore obtained for two locations and one vehicle.”

Police seized 2,271 cannabis plants, nearly 70 kilograms of cannabis resin and more than 1,300 kilograms of dried cannabis. They also seized $500,000 of production equipment, for a total of $8 million.

Anyone with information about this operation or drug trafficking is asked to call Laval police at 450-662-4636.

