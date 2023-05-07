Police say shots fired in central Hamilton overnight Sunday

See more sharing options

For the second day in a row Hamilton police are canvassing a city neighborhood after shots were fired just after midnight.

Investigators say there were no known injuries after an incident in the area of Crockett Street and East 34th Street in the city centre.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and surveillance video, and asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Early Saturday, police responded to another shooting in the east end.

That occurrence happened shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue.