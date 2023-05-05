Menu

Crime

Driver charged in late-April collision that killed 73-year-old in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 6:30 pm
Police investigate a fatal crash in downtown Hamilton near the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Police investigate a fatal crash in downtown Hamilton near the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North on April 25, 2023. Provided to Global News
A 45-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Hamilton late last month.

The two-vehicle crash involved a light-coloured Ford SUV and a light-coloured Kia SUV around 9 p.m. on April 25 at the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North.

Two people were transported to hospital where a 73-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The accused suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators had been seeking camera footage from residents living around MacNab and the West Harbour. In a release Friday, they thanked those who came forward with evidence and tips.

The Hamilton driver is facing a single count of dangerous operation causing death.

