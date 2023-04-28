Police seek 3rd vehicle believed to be involved in fatal downtown Hamilton collision

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police are investigating a possible connection a third car may have had in a deadly two-vehicle downtown crash Tuesday.

Investigators say two vehicles, a light-coloured Ford SUV and a light-coloured Kia SUV, collided around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North.

Two people were transported to hospital with a 73-year-old man later pronounced deceased.

A 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators had been seeking camera footage from residents living around MacNab and Barton, but have now extended that call for residents on MacNab between the Barton and the West Harbour.

The third vehicle alleged to be involved is a dark-coloured Ford sedan.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.