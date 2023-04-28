Menu

Crime

Police seek 3rd vehicle believed to be involved in fatal downtown Hamilton collision

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 7:09 pm
Police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Hamilton near the intersection of Barton St. East and MacNab St. North on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Hamilton near the intersection of Barton St. East and MacNab St. North on April 25, 2023. Provided to Global News
Hamilton police are investigating a possible connection a third car may have had in a deadly two-vehicle downtown crash Tuesday.

Investigators say two vehicles, a light-coloured Ford SUV and a light-coloured Kia SUV, collided around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North.

Two people were transported to hospital with a 73-year-old man later pronounced deceased.

A 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators had been seeking camera footage from residents living around MacNab and Barton, but have now extended that call for residents on MacNab between the Barton and the West Harbour.

The third vehicle alleged to be involved is a dark-coloured Ford sedan.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

