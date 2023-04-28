Close to $200K in damage after multiple-alarm fire at east Hamilton scrap vehicle lot

See more sharing options

Firefighters have yet to determine the cause of a multiple-alarm blaze at a car lot in east Hamilton early Friday.

Hamilton fire says the flames were seen around 2 a.m. within several scrapped vehicles at a lot on Parkdale Avenue North at Mahoney Avenue.

“First arriving firefighters immediately began controlling and extinguishing in an attempt to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent homes along Mahony,” assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton told Global News.

“One of the homes adjacent to the yard had their backyard fence line and garage catch fire from the exposure to extreme heat.”

Welton estimates the fire caused between $150,000 and $200,000 in damages at the scrap yard.