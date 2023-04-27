Hamilton autoworker eyes new home, classic car engine purchase after $1M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton resident Dean Adams’ first thought was “This can’t be right!” after a scan of the Lotto 6-49 ticket he purchased at a Mississauga, Ont., gas station.

That scan indicated his ticket was a $1 million Encore winner with seven numbers in exact order matching those drawn on April 1.

“I thought it was an April Fool’s joke until I brought it to the store clerk and had the validation slip in my hands,” Adams said.

An automotive industry worker, 54-year-old Adams says his immediate family is now contemplating their living arrangements with the newfound cash and the prospect of a new home.

Adams also says he’ll expedite the purchase of a new engine he’s been saving up for to put into his classic car.