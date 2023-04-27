Increased fatal Hamilton crashes during 2022 resulted in 24 road deaths: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported a 19-per cent increase in road fatalities year over year, a number that rose for the third straight year.

The 2022 traffic safety unit’s annual report revealed 19 fatal motor vehicle collisions with 24 deaths connected to those crashes, including six drivers, six passengers, 11 pedestrians and a cyclist.

In 2021, there were 16 road deaths from the same number of incidents on city streets.

Hamilton Police Service

During the police services board meeting on Thursday, HPS staff said there 9,221 collisoins last year, an increase of about 1,400 motor vehicle collisions (MVC) compared to 2021.

Non-hazardous violations, including seatbelt violations and validation tag offences, were up 19 per cent to 11,597 in 2022.

There were over 30,000 hazardous moving violations, like going through red lights, speeding and distracted driving offences, down from the close to 39,000 officers dealt with in 2021.

Chief Frank Bergen attributed a decrease in traffic fatalities during the first four months of this year to “enhanced attention to traffic safety.”

As at this time of last year, there were eight fatal collisions resulting in 11 deaths. As of April 27, there’s been three fatal collisions resulting in three deaths.

“This is a 63-per cent decrease in collisions and a 73 per cent decrease in traffic related deaths,” Bergen said.

“We also experienced a 16 per cent decrease in personal injury collisions during the first part of 2023 compared to last year.”

An early spike in road fatalities in 2022 sparked action from councillors to take on more stringent road safety initiatives and bulk up the city’s Vision Zero commitment.

Automated speed enforcement cameras, traffic light changes and lane modifications were just some moves made during an update of the Complete Streets Design Manual — a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton.