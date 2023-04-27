Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Increased fatal Hamilton crashes during 2022 resulted in 24 road deaths: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 7:44 pm
Hamilton police in the area of Main Street West and Dundurn Street South where a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in the afternoon of March 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police in the area of Main Street West and Dundurn Street South where a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in the afternoon of March 30, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton, Ont., reported a 19-per cent increase in road fatalities year over year, a number that rose for the third straight year.

The 2022 traffic safety unit’s annual report revealed 19 fatal motor vehicle collisions with 24 deaths connected to those crashes, including six drivers, six passengers, 11 pedestrians and a cyclist.

In 2021, there were 16 road deaths from the same number of incidents on city streets.

Increased fatal Hamilton crashes during 2022 resulted in 24 road deaths: police - image
Hamilton Police Service

During the police services board meeting on Thursday, HPS staff said there 9,221 collisoins last year, an increase of about 1,400 motor vehicle collisions (MVC) compared to 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-hazardous violations, including seatbelt violations and validation tag offences, were up 19 per cent to 11,597 in 2022.

There were over 30,000 hazardous moving violations, like going through red lights, speeding and distracted driving offences, down from the close to 39,000 officers dealt with in 2021.

Chief Frank Bergen attributed a decrease in traffic fatalities during the first four months of this year to “enhanced attention to traffic safety.”

More on Canada

As at this time of last year, there were eight fatal collisions resulting in 11 deaths. As of April 27, there’s been three fatal collisions resulting in three deaths.

“This is a 63-per cent decrease in collisions and a 73 per cent decrease in traffic related deaths,” Bergen said.

“We also experienced a 16 per cent decrease in personal injury collisions during the first part of 2023 compared to last year.”

An early spike in road fatalities in 2022 sparked action from councillors to take on more stringent road safety initiatives and bulk up the city’s Vision Zero commitment.

Automated speed enforcement cameras, traffic light changes and lane modifications were just some moves made during an update of the Complete Streets Design Manual — a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Prize winners’ father-son trip to attend Stanley Cup final potentially nixed by passport woes'
Prize winners’ father-son trip to attend Stanley Cup final potentially nixed by passport woes
Related News
Hamilton Police ServiceMVAMVCHamilton trafficmotor vehicle collisionshamilton police service boardhamilton traffic collsions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers