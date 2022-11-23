City completes 2-way conversion of Hamilton’s Queen Street South

Send this page to someone via email

A conversion to make Queen Street between King Street West and Aberdeen Avenue a two-way thoroughfare has been completed, according to the City of Hamilton.

The final stage of the conversion was completed Tuesday, making a stretch of roadway between Main Street West and Aberdeen Avenue into alternating lanes.

Changes also included traffic light modifications at five intersections as well as new traffic signals at three others.

Bike lane safety improvements and the reconstruction of curbs and sidewalks at eight intersections were also made.

The alterations were a part of the city’s strengthening of its Vision Zero road safety campaign to end traffic fatalities and serious collisions.

The redevelopment on Queen was part of a larger scope of initiatives along Main and King streets to mitigate recent setbacks that have seen several pedestrian fatalities since the beginning of 2022.

City councillors also approved modifications to an accompanying Complete Streets Design Manual – a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton with the needs of road users of all ages that walk, cycle, take transit, drive or deliver goods.