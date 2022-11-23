Menu

Traffic

City completes 2-way conversion of Hamilton’s Queen Street South

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 1:47 pm
A conversion of Queen Street between Main and King in Hamilton into a two-way street was completed as of Nov. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
A conversion of Queen Street between Main and King in Hamilton into a two-way street was completed as of Nov. 22, 2022. Global News

A conversion to make Queen Street between King Street West and Aberdeen Avenue a two-way thoroughfare has been completed, according to the City of Hamilton.

The final stage of the conversion was completed Tuesday, making a stretch of roadway between Main Street West and Aberdeen Avenue into alternating lanes.

Read more: Two-way conversion of Hamilton’s Queen Street S. begins Monday

Changes also included traffic light modifications at five intersections as well as new traffic signals at three others.

Bike lane safety improvements and the reconstruction of curbs and sidewalks at eight intersections were also made.

The alterations were a part of the city’s strengthening of its Vision Zero road safety campaign to end traffic fatalities and serious collisions.

The redevelopment on Queen was part of a larger scope of initiatives along Main and King streets to mitigate recent setbacks that have seen several pedestrian fatalities since the beginning of 2022.

Read more: Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

City councillors also approved modifications to an accompanying Complete Streets Design Manual – a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton with the needs of road users of all ages that walk, cycle, take transit, drive or deliver goods.

Hamilton newsRoad ConstructionTraffic Safetyvision zeroHamilton Vision Zeroqueen street southroad improvementSafety improvementsHamilton two-way conversionqueen street south conversionqueen street south hamilton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

