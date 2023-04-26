73-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle collision in downtown Hamilton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a serious crash Tuesday night in downtown Hamilton.

Police say a 73-year-old man died after a pair of vehicles collided around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North.

A 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, according to investigators.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be laid.

Anyone with information or surveillance video can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.