Traffic

73-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle collision in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 8:44 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Hamilton on April 25, 2023. Global News
One person is dead and another is in hospital following a serious crash Tuesday night in downtown Hamilton.

Police say a 73-year-old man died after a pair of vehicles collided around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North.

A 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, according to investigators.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be laid.

Anyone with information or surveillance video can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

