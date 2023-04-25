‘Dangerous offender’ known to frequent Toronto-Hamilton area wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Toronto police say officers are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his statutory release.
Police said they are looking for 39-year-old Danny Beharri.
Beharri is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Milton and Hamilton, police said.
He is described as five-foot-eight, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is serving a ten-year sentence for a number of offences including sexual assault with a weapon, assault, aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death, among other offences.
At the time of his sentencing, police said he was declared a “dangerous offender.”
