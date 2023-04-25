‘Dangerous offender’ known to frequent Toronto-Hamilton area wanted on Canada-wide warrant

See more sharing options

Toronto police say officers are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Police said they are looking for 39-year-old Danny Beharri.

Beharri is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Milton and Hamilton, police said.

He is described as five-foot-eight, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is serving a ten-year sentence for a number of offences including sexual assault with a weapon, assault, aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death, among other offences.

At the time of his sentencing, police said he was declared a “dangerous offender.”