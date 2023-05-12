Ongoing History Daily: The most famous recording studio in the world

Send this page to someone via email

If you ask any music fan to name the most famous recording studio in the world, chances are they’re going to blurt out Abbey Road in the St. John’s Wood area of London. It’s also probably the oldest recording studio still in existence.

On November 12, 1931, it opened its doors in a nine-bedroom mansion in what was once a suburb. EMI Studios, as it was called then, was (as far as anyone knows) the first purpose-built recording studio and eventually birthplace to just about everything The Beatles ever recorded along with albums Pink Floyd, Oasis, Muse, Florence + The Machine, and hundreds of others.

And here’s something many people don’t know. The facility was officially called EMI Studios until 1976, seven years after The Beatles released an album with that title. Only then did Abbey Road become Abbey Road.