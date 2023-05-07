Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Gordon Lightfoot fans to pay respects at public visitation in Orillia, Ont.

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2023 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Songwriting a ‘refuge’ for late Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot'
Songwriting a ‘refuge’ for late Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot
RELATED: Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot’s impact on music was immeasurable. His enduring hit songs and passionate storytelling created devoted fans around the world. Mike Drolet has more on the man, who drew from his roots and became a legend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

ORILLIA, ONT. — Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today.

A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church.

Lightfoot died on Monday at age 84 and tributes have been pouring in from around the world ever since.

The performer was known for his poetic and poignant lyrics on songs such as “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and “If You Could Read My Mind.”

After Lightfoot’s death, Orillia residents began placing flowers on two monuments to the singer in the city. And on Saturday, a previously planned concert tribute to his career at the Orillia Opera House became a celebration of his life and career.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lightfoot’s family says messages of condolence can be left at mundellfuneralhome.com, where service details are posted.

A book of condolences can also be signed at Toronto’s Massey Hall, a venue where Lightfoot frequently performed throughout his career. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lightfoot’s private funeral will take place at a later date in Orillia where he will be buried alongside his parents.

More on Entertainment
OrilliaGordon LightfootMassey HallSt. Paul's United ChurchGordon Lightfoot DeathGordon Lighfoot memorialGordon Lightfoot Orilla
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers