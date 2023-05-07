Gordon Lightfoot fans to pay respects at public visitation in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

ORILLIA, ONT. — Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today.

A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church.

Lightfoot died on Monday at age 84 and tributes have been pouring in from around the world ever since.

The performer was known for his poetic and poignant lyrics on songs such as “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and “If You Could Read My Mind.”

After Lightfoot’s death, Orillia residents began placing flowers on two monuments to the singer in the city. And on Saturday, a previously planned concert tribute to his career at the Orillia Opera House became a celebration of his life and career.

Lightfoot’s family says messages of condolence can be left at mundellfuneralhome.com, where service details are posted.

A book of condolences can also be signed at Toronto’s Massey Hall, a venue where Lightfoot frequently performed throughout his career. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lightfoot’s private funeral will take place at a later date in Orillia where he will be buried alongside his parents.