‘Possible attempted child abduction’ reported in Strathroy, Ont.

Strathroy, Ont., police are investigating what they deem a possible attempted child abduction.

Police say at around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of McKellar Street and Oak Avenue.

A young girl was reportedly walking down the road toward the St. Vincent DePaul schoolyard when a man approached her.

As she began to walk away, he reportedly began chasing her down the road.

Officials say the girl was able to get away and call police.

The suspect is described as a man around 30-40 years old with a thin build, short brown hair, unshaven facial hair and missing teeth.

He was wearing a grey shirt and black sweatpants.

The suspect had what is believed to be a snake tattoo on his neck and a sleeve tattoo on one arm. He had a lip and nose piercing as well as a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250.