Water levels, flood concerns rising in Grand Forks, B.C.

The risk of flooding and anxious concerns have risen in the small community of Grand Forks.

The question, though, is how much will the Granby and Kettle rivers rise?

On Saturday afternoon, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) upgraded two alerts for the border community to evacuation orders, with 40 homes being affected.

There are two other evacuation orders in effect for Grand Forks, along with large swaths of evacuation alerts, but mainly along the two rivers.

Earlier Saturday, the city’s mayor, Everett Baker, told Global News he thought more evacuation orders could be issued.

And, at 2 p.m., the mayor was proven right, with the RDKB upgrading an evacuation alert to an order for six residences, then another 34 along Johnson Flats.

Also at 2 p.m., the city issued a state of local emergency due to imminent danger in the Johnson Flats area.

Environment Canada is forecasting possible heavy rain overnight for the Southern Interior, which could escalate the region’s flooding situation.

“A moist, unstable airmass from the south will continue to give locally heavy showers over the region,” said the national weather agency. “Embedded thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will further increase precipitation amounts.”

“The waters in the Granby and Kettle have come up,” Baker told Global News, adding most alerts and orders are for low-lying areas.

The mayor added that previous flood-mitigation work is working and holding, but three to four sites may be contentious.

However, he said work, including sandbags and tiger dams, is being done to combat rising water levels.

“There’s a level of stress in the community and concern,” said Baker, adding he had a family member who lost a home in the 2018 flood.

“I understand that anxiety. I can assure you that, working with our regional district partners, we are doing our best to try to where we can mitigate … and where we can protect, we are going to do that.”

The mayor also requested that residents follow evacuation orders “to keep yourself safe. That’s the best we can do at this point.”

Notably, Baker said water levels aren’t at the 2018 levels, which flooded the city’s downtown core.

“We have a number of areas now that are going to be blocked off,” said Baker. “I know you want to go see and you want to make sure, but, please, for the sake of yourself and the protection of our people, just stay away from those areas that are under evacuation.”

In related news, the RDKB issued an evacuation alert at 3 p.m., on Saturday for 17 properties in Fruitvale.

And at noon, an evacuation alert was issued for 12 properties along Christina Lake.

For the latest flooding information, visit EmergencyInfoBC.

