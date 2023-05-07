Candidates temporarily suspend election campaigns amid Alberta wildfire emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Several candidates from both the UCP and the Alberta NDP have temporarily suspended their election campaigns as a result of the wildfires sweeping through Alberta.

Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency on Saturday evening.

Todd Loewen, the UCP candidate for Central Peace-Notley said on social media he will be temporarily pausing his election campaign.

“A very abnormal 2023 wildfire season has hit our province and continues to threaten our homes and businesses. My mind is not on politics or campaigning at this time.

Additionally, my services are required with Alberta’s Emergency Management Cabinet Committee,” said Loewen, who is the Alberta minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism.

Andrew Boitchenko, the candidate for the UCP Drayton Valley-Devon riding, also said his campaign would be temporarily suspended.

The Alberta NDP announced that six campaigns are impacted by the Alberta wildfires causing mass evacuations across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspensions include the following six Alberta NDP campaigns operating in ridings with active evacuation orders:

Drayton Valley-Devon

Lesser Slave Lake

Central Peace-Notley

Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland

West Yellowhead

Grande Prairie-Wapiti

Premier Danielle Smith said at a news conference on Saturday that she requested feedback from Elections Alberta on what to do in the event of a fire or flood during the campaign.

“The feedback that I got is that it would be very unusual to move election day,” Smith said.

“The communities affected would be planning for advanced polls and so I think at this stage it’s a bit early to make any additional call, but the initial feedback I got from Elections Alberta is that they would proceed to make accommodations in the areas that had been affected,” Smith said.

“I will reach out to the leader of the official opposition if things escalate or get worse in the coming weeks to see whether she would offer additional advice,” Smith said.