Early morning structure fire in Spruce Grove, Alta. leaves one dead

A structure fire at a duplex in Spruce Grove, Alta., west of Edmonton, has left one person dead Saturday.

Police responded to the structure fire on Heatherglen Drive around 3:20 a.m.

Two residences were engulfed by flames when police arrived. One person was found dead inside one of the residences once the flames were extinguished. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area while fire investigators complete clean up and investigation.