Fire

Early morning structure fire in Spruce Grove, Alta. leaves one dead

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 1:17 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
A structure fire at a duplex in Spruce Grove, Alta., west of Edmonton, has left one person dead Saturday.

Police responded to the structure fire on Heatherglen Drive around 3:20 a.m.

Two residences were engulfed by flames when police arrived. One person was found dead inside one of the residences once the flames were extinguished. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area while fire investigators complete clean up and investigation.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton fire ban now in effect'
Edmonton fire ban now in effect
