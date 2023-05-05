Evacuation orders and alerts expanded near McBride as crews fight new 600-hectare fire

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple properties have been ordered evacuated and the area directly around Village of McBride, B.C., has been placed under an evacuation alert due to a new out-of-control wildfire.

The Teare Creek fire is burning about four kilometres southeast of McBride, and was last estimated at 600 hectares in size.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to the fire.

The evacuation order covers all properties north of McBride Highway 16 E from Lang Road west to the Village of McBride boundary, all properties along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River and all properties north of McBride Highway 16 W and Museum Road from the Village of McBride boundary west to Dore River.

0:34 Wildfire breaks out neat Fort St. John

The BC Wildfire Service believes human activity started the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

It said initial attack crews were on scene, and were being supported by three helicopters and air tankers.

The fire is burning in difficult, steep terrain and has been bolstered by wind and warm, dry conditions.

Wildfire officials said 20 to 30 km/h winds were forecast in the Robson Valley, with local gusts potentially reaching 50 km/h.