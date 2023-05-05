Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

104-year-old WWII vet walking 104 laps of his B.C. home to raise money for charity

At 104 years old, most people would expect to be slowing down, but Oak Bay, B.C., resident John Hillman isn’t ready to do that yet.

On May 1, Hillman began walking around the courtyard of his Carlton House home for 10 days, raising money for Save the Children’s emergency fund to celebrate his birthday.

When he was 101, he walked 101 laps; when he was 102, he walked 102 laps; when he turned 103, he walked 103 laps, and now he wants to walk 104 laps.

Story continues below advertisement

“My birthday was coming up on the 18th of March of this year, 104 years old, and they gave me the dates for the first to the 10th of May,” the Second World War veteran told Global News.

Hillman said he was first inspired to raise money by Capt. Tom Moore in England, who was also a Second World War veteran. Moore walked into the hearts of a nation in pandemic lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health-care workers.

2:16 104 year-old begins annual fundraising walk

B.C. company that makes custom guitars is celebrating 20 years

A North Vancouver company that makes custom guitars is getting attention from high-profile clients, including Shania Twain, Slash, Devin Townsend, and Randy Bachman.

Prestige Guitars has been ramping up production, aiming for 20 guitars a month, and to celebrate its 20th anniversary, it recently launched a new experience that takes customers through the complete building and design process from start to finish.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re trying to make it as much of an heirloom that you can pass along, as a work of art you can enjoy and a functional instrument,” said Prestige Guitars president Mike Kurkdjian.

“The Pacific Northwest is really famous for wood. In the industry we call them tone woods… Engelmann Spruce, which is more inland, or the Curly Maple, which is what we use.”

2:20 This is BC: Prestige Guitars celebrates 20 years of success

‘Clearly gaps’: Vancouver Urban Health Centre opens in Downtown Eastside

The Vancouver Urban Health Centre (VUHC) at 219 Main Street is a partnership between the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre (VIDC), SRx Health Solutions and Atira Housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Janice Abbott, the CEO of Atira Property Management Inc. and Atira Women’s Resource Society, said the initiative will provide access to care for those who would otherwise struggle to obtain it.

“Many women don’t want to sit in waiting rooms in clinics that are all genders because they may have folks in there that have caused them harm,’ she explained.

“So I think building those relationships and having those people in the buildings mean people are getting health care that weren’t getting health care before.”

1:28 New clinic opens in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Ferrari-riding rattlesnake ‘Enzo’ doing well in Osoyoos, B.C.

An Okanagan resident with a need for speed recently made an appearance in Osoyoos, B.C., and according to researchers, Enzo the rattlesnake is doing well.

Back in June of last year, Enzo caught a ride to Metro Vancouver from the South Okanagan in a Ferrari and was found by dealership staff. Enzo was brought back to Osoyoos but wildlife experts hadn’t seen him since the release, until recently.

Story continues below advertisement

“I actually caught Enzo about last week as he was coming out of his den, and I was quite surprised to see him,” said Nk’Mip Snake Research Project lead field biologist Lindsay Whitehead

“When I saw him, I was able to tell that he actually had shed since, which is a good sign — means that he got to eat quite a bit last season and carry on as normal snake things. He seemed to be in good condition, good body condition, and doing quite well for himself.”

1:57 Ferrari-riding rattlesnake doing well back home

Blind man aims to swim across Georgia Strait to raise money for guide dogs

It’s a cause close to his heart: Scott Rees’ guide dog Kaleb has taken him to the water’s edge on countless training days.

Story continues below advertisement

The former competitive swimmer has made a comeback and is now preparing to swim daunting crossing this July to raise money for Canadian Guide Dogs For the Blind.

“It’s 30 kilometres if you swim straight. I don’t swim very straight,” Rees told Global’s This is BC.

A headset in his cap will help him navigate the 11 hour swim — with audio support and directions from Greg Wenger, who follows Rees in a kayak.