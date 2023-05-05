Work on final phase of transportation corridor in Kelowna to begin next week

Send this page to someone via email

Construction will soon start on the final phase of improving bike and pedestrian travel between the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna.

Work on the $4.4-million project will begin on Monday, with crews working along Casorso Road, between KLO and Barrera roads. Construction is expected to wrap up in September.

The final extension of the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor will see bike lanes extended for more than a kilometre, completing a north-south connection from downtown to the Lower Mission and Mission Creek Greenway.

New street lighting along Casorso, plus improved signs and crossings, curb extensions and 35 new trees are also part of the work.

“This new corridor will close the gap in the existing north-south protected biking network by extending the Ethel/Casorso, linking downtown to Pandosy and Lower Mission,” said Derek Corning, a senior project manager with the City of Kelowna.

“It will give people biking and walking better access to major destinations like Okanagan College, Casorso Elementary School, Rotary Beach Park and the Mission Creek Greenway.”

Work will take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Casorso Road being closed during construction. The first closure will occur between KLO and Lanfranco roads.

“When work is complete, this section will reopen and the closures will shift south on a block-by-block construction sequencing,” said the City of Kelowna.

“Pedestrian and sidewalk access will be maintained, with intermittent closures and detours.”

The city says extending these lanes will allow more people to travel locally without the use of a vehicle, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep residents and tourists active.

More information about the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor is available on the city’s website.