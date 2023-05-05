Menu

Traffic

ICBC speed enforcement campaign aims to get drivers to slow down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 6:08 pm
With dozens of people still dying from speed-related crashes each year, ICBC is launching a months-long enforcement campaign.
With dozens of people still dying from speed-related crashes each year, ICBC is launching a months-long enforcement campaign.
Dozens of people continue to die in speed-related crashes on B.C.’s roads, according to stats released by ICBC Friday.

“We have put in place significant fines, automated speed enforcement and seven-day vehicle impoundment. Yet police continue to catch irresponsible people driving at ridiculous speeds,” B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement. “It’s not just frustrating – it’s deadly. All drivers in the province need to respect other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Slow down.”

ICBC and police agencies around the province launched a month-long campaign Friday to stop drivers speeding on B.C.’s roads.

Throughout the month, police will be targeting speeding drivers with increased enforcement, including fines and vehicle impoundment. Speed-reader boards will also be set up on the roads to encourage drivers to slow down.

According to ICBC, reducing a driver’s average speed by just five per cent can decrease a driver’s risk of a fatal crash by 30 per cent.

“Speeding is one of many high-risk driving behaviors that puts all road users in danger. Slowing down is a simple way to avoid crashing, causing injury or worse,” Supt. Dale Carr with BC Highway Patrol, on behalf of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police said in a statement. Police will be out in full force across the province this month looking for high-risk drivers with an additional focus on speeding drivers.”

ICBCBC crash statisticsBC crash statsBC deaths from speedBC speed deathsICBC crash statsICBC speed enforcementICBC speed statsSpeed deaths
