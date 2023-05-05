Menu

Crime

Driver charged in Burlington hit-and-run that left little girl dead released: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 5:50 pm
Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run while getting out of car at Burlington school
The man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Burlington, Ont., which left an eight-year-old girl dead earlier this week has been released from police custody.

Halton Regional Police said at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, several people with their children attended Central Public School for a school theatre event.

One parent had stopped in the driveway to let their eight-year-old child out of the car to get into the school, investigators said. The shared driveway connects Central Public School with Burlington Central Secondary School.

Police said as the girl crossed the driveway towards the east-side entrance doors, she was struck by a white SUV that was exiting the lot.

The driver of the SUV did not remain at the scene, and kept driving, police said.

The young girl was rushed to McMaster Children’s hospital but later died from her injuries.

8-year-old Jayne Hounslow. View image in full screen
8-year-old Jayne Hounslow. Global News / provided

Family members identified the young girl as Jayne Hounslow.

Halton Police told Global News a witness was able to get the licence plate of the driver who was arrested at a home just around the corner from the school.

In an email to Global News on Friday, police said the investigation is “not complete.”

“This is still being actively investigated by our Collision Reconstruction Unit,” the email read.

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old man from Burlington, has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death.

The accused has not been identified.

According to police, he was released from custody pending a court appearance on June 14 at 9 a.m.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

