Environment

Drone video captures an epic avalanche on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 5:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Epic avalanche on Vancouver Island captured on drone video'
Epic avalanche on Vancouver Island captured on drone video
A B.C. adventure seeker was using his long-range drone at Mount Nahmint on Vancouver Island when he heard an avalanche start to come down the mountain. He fired up his drone to capture incredible footage few people get to see.  
A group of adventure seekers in B.C. were lucky enough to capture an avalanche on camera recently.

MactacFPV, a popular YouTube channel, was using his drone on Mount Nahmint on Vancouver Island when it happened to catch the slide on camera.

The videographer did not want his name used but did give permission to Global News to show his video. He said he was out for a day of “long-range mountain surfing” with some long-range drones, with the hope of capturing some incredible video.

Click to play video: 'Western Canada alpine regions under special avalanche warning as temperatures rise'
Western Canada alpine regions under special avalanche warning as temperatures rise

Last week, Avalanche Canada issued a warning for mountain regions in Western Canada with a sudden shift from cool, winter-like conditions.

“The effect of the warm temperatures on the existing snowpack structure means that these avalanches will likely be very large and may run to valley bottoms,” Avalanche Canada said in the warning.

“Dangerous avalanche conditions exist for all mountainous regions in western Canada and the hazard increases with each day of warm air.”

Click to play video: 'One dead, three hurt in northern B.C. avalanche'
One dead, three hurt in northern B.C. avalanche

MactacFPV said things seemed to have calmed down when they were out but then just as he was getting ready to leave, he looked up and saw a huge avalanche coming down the mountain in front of him.

Trending Now

“I scrambled to get a battery on my drone, fumbled with my GoPro, and booked it out towards the mountain as fast as I possibly could,” he said in a statement to Global News. “I got there just in time to see an absolutely scary amount of snow hitting the bottom of the mountain. What looks like water is actually a huge amount of snow, with some chucks as big as my truck.”

More on Science and Tech
