Fire

2 injured in overnight house fire in Royal Oak

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 3:12 pm
Royal Oak house fire View image in full screen
Damage to a home in Royal Oak following an early morning fire on May 5. Global News
Two people were taken to hospital during an early morning house fire response in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Royal Abbey Rise Northwest, in the community of Royal Oak, at around 12:30 a.m. Friday as flames and smoke were seen emanating from the roof.

All occupants escaped the burning home prior to the arrival of firefighters. Two of the residents were transported to hospital by ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

A second alarm was called and the fire was extinguished before it spread to neighbouring homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

