Wildfire on Moosomin First Nation engulfs 7,000 acres and counting

Send this page to someone via email

A large wildfire in Moosomin and Saulteaux First Nations has the bands on edge. The fire in Saskatchewan has so far destroyed thousands of acres of land and local rural municipalities and First Nations are working together to suppress it.

Sherry Jimmy, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Meota which has a joint service agreement with several surrounding villages, said the RMs are doing what they can with the limited resources they have.

“There is a large grass fire that has progressed into a heavily wooded area. The fire is impacting the lands on Moosomin First Nation, Saulteaux First Nation and the RM of Meota. The primary blaze is located on First Nation lands, but our firefighters and our fire chiefs are working with them.”

Arnold Blackstar, band manager of Moosomin First Nation, says the fires broke out on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our volunteers are currently at the Little Jack Fish area and near Robin Hood Road on the far east side of the reserve. The fire flared up again on Thursday. Our neighbours to the north, the Saulteaux First Nation, are also battling a similar fire.”

Blackstar says damage to property is minimal so far and no casualties have been reported. The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs report that 7,000 acres have been destroyed.

0:51 Grass fires could spark more in coming weeks

“The last three days, we have had 20 volunteers fighting the fire. That includes our chief and the council, the band staff, and volunteers from Saulteaux and Whitefish First Nation, and the RM of Meota and the Village of Cochin. We are also getting support from Prince Albert and North Battlefords fire departments. They set up a command centre at our band office, but have now relocated to the Saulteaux to deal with the fire there. There is currently no danger to our residents as long as the wind does not change.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blackstar said the volunteers are managing at the moment, but they could always use more help.

“Our volunteers are doing great work, but they are getting exhausted from doing this for three straight days.”

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) confirmed multiple fire departments are on the scene, but said they are not directly involved as the fire is taking place on First Nation lands. According to the SPSA, there are ten ongoing wildfires, five of which are not contained.

Many municipalities have issued fire bans and SPSA is urging caution.