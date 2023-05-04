Edmonton police issue warrants for 3 people after 11 firearms seized

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have issued warrants for three people in connection with what it called a significant firearms seizure.

In a news conference Thursday, police shared more information about the seizure.

As part of a 2022 drug trafficking investigation, the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement team (EDGE) executed search warrants at a hotel room and home in southwest Edmonton.

A total of $219, 525 in cash and 11 firearms were seized. The police also found three vehicles with hidden compartments. No illegal drugs were located but evidence of drug trafficking such as packaging materials and cocaine conversion equipment was found, police said.

Through this investigation, police said they believe the people being charged were trafficking cocaine between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Warrants have been issued for 34-year-old Lance Adam Burke Larocque, 32-year-old Maya Anne Cardenas McGregor and 25-year-old Reilly Michael John Ross.

The group, in total, faces more than 40 charges including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of anything intended to traffic controlled substances.

Anyone with information on the location of the three individuals is asked to contact the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Those wanting to leave anonymous tips should contact Crime Stoppers.