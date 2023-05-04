SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Evacuation order lifted for Leduc County; wildfire under control

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Parts of Leduc County under evacuation order due to wildfire'
Parts of Leduc County under evacuation order due to wildfire
An emergency alert was issued for anyone located in Leduc County on Range Road 24 between Township Road 474 and Township Road 475 due to a wildfire. Sarah Komadina reports.
The evacuation order that was issued Tuesday afternoon was lifted Thursday morning for Leduc County.

The Range Road 24 wildfire “is under control and fire crews remain on scene to monitor fire breaks,” an Alberta Emergency Alert and Leduc County 9 a.m. update said.

“The evacuation has been lifted” and “residents have been notified that they may return to their homes.”

Range Road 24 was reopened and there were no road closures as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

The evacuation notice was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday as wildfires continued to spread outside Edmonton.

The wildfire on Range Road 24 between Township Road 474 and Township Road 475 was moving towards houses in the area.

