Canada

Homes flooded, streets blocked off as spring flooding hits Hudson

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Rising water levels prompts flood watch'
Rising water levels prompts flood watch
As communities across the province deal with rising water levels, the Ottawa River has spilled over in the off-island town of Hudson. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines is live on location with the story.
Hudson has fallen victim to spring flooding as the waters of the Ottawa River spilled over, flooding dozens of homes Thursday in the off-island suburb west of Montreal.

Water levels rose 19 centimetres in the past 24 hours, according to town officials. At least 31 homes reported flooding in their basements and one house was evacuated.

About 40 residences in Hudson are considered at risk of flooding as water encroaches on their property.

Hudson Mayor Chloe Hutchison said teams from the local fire department are closely monitoring the situation. Crews are also visiting affected homeowners on a daily basis to offer assistance.

Hutchison said the town has been preparing for the worst for the last two weeks. Residents are encouraged to pick up sandbags at the municipal garage near the fire station.

The rising river waters lapped several streets Thursday. The town closed several streets to road traffic for safety reasons.

Chipman’s Point Street, Rousseau Street and the entrance to Jack Layton Park were blocked off.

Hudson officials say the water levels seem to have plateaued and they expect them to begin to recede as early as Saturday.

