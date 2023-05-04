Menu

Crime

Toronto man sought after police allege he removed court-ordered ankle monitor

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 11:02 am
Kafi Mohamed Ali, 27. View image in full screen
Kafi Mohamed Ali, 27. Toronto police
Toronto police say they are looking for a man they allege removed his GPS ankle monitor, which was part of his release conditions.

Police said on Wednesday at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Investigators said the man was released from court on firearm-related charges but with conditions that he had to wear an ankle monitoring device.

Police allege the man removed the monitor.

Kafi Mohammed Ali, 27, is wanted for failing to comply with a release order and mischief damage to property under $5,000.

Ali is described as six feet one inch tall and 154 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tracksuit with a hoodie.

Police said he is considered “armed and dangerous” and to call 911 if spotted.

Toronto PoliceToronto crimetoronto police serviceHighway 427Burnhamthorpe Roadankle monitorGPS ankle monitor
