Geodome, allowing vegetables to be grown year round, pops up in Biggar, Sask.

It is a brand-new look for the garden of Trent Wzolek and his wife Dayna McComb in Biggar, Sask., after they built a brand-new geodome in their yard.

The special greenhouse allows them to grow vegetables during all seasons, even during the harsh Saskatchewan winters.

Wzolek had been wanting a greenhouse for a while and when he looked around online, he stumbled upon the geodome. A geodome functions like a normal greenhouse, but works during all seasons and its unique shape allows it to withstand up to seven feet of snow.

“The geodome was just a perfect fit for us, considering the Saskatchewan climate we live in and our property size. It looks very nice, too.” Dayna McComb said.

The couple had floor heating put in just in case there is not enough sunlight coming in.

“We had it up and running through the winter months — it gets to be 80 degrees in here when it’s 30 below outside. That is with the sun coming through those panels and heating it up in here. So the only time we really had to heat it was when it got dark outside,” McComb said.

She said she really preferred the geodome over a normal greenhouse, because it can produce vegetables all year round.

McComb explained that ordering and setting up the greenhouse was not hard.

“After we ordered it online and it arrived in a package and my husband built it himself. We had a cement pad put in for the floor heating, but for construction we just had to follow the instructions as everything was labelled.”

McComb and her husband are opening up their geodome for all the neighbours and interested people to come and see.

“On Saturday May 6th, we will be opening to the public and if people have any questions about the dome, we will be happy to answer them.”