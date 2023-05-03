Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Bin dump reveals big surprise and anger against Canada Post

By Tomasia DaSilva Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 6:30 pm
Calgary realtor complaints after marketing materials are dumped in recycling bin. View image in full screen
Calgary realtor complaints after marketing materials are dumped in recycling bin. Courtesy: Jeff Ackerman
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary realtor is accusing Canada Post of not delivering on its promise after hundreds of his marketing materials were found dumped in one woman’s recycling bin.

Jeff Ackerman, a realtor with RE/MAX Mountain View, contacted Global News after a local homeowner contacted him with a surprise find.

“All of a sudden I got a call out of the blue from Alison Scott.  She goes, ‘Well I got some of your notepads in the mail.'” Ackerman recalls. “And I’m like, ‘How many do you got?’ And she goes, ‘I got a whole bin full of them out back in my back alley.’ And I was like, ‘Excuse me?'”

Read more: Toronto resident says Canada Post carrier forged signature on delivery

Ackerman said he rushed over to find her recycling bin half full — at least — of his personalized notepads advertising his business. Thousands of dollars of marketing literally thrown in the trash.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not cheap,” he said.

“To get the notepads made up it was approximately $5,500 and then it was another $2,200 in cost for Canada Post to mail them out — so about $7,700 to get these all made up.

“To see them all in the trash, it’s just a little disappointing.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To see them all in the trash, it's just a little disappointing."
Calgary realtor complains after marketing materials are dumped in recycling bin View image in full screen
Calgary realtor complains after marketing materials are dumped in recycling bin. Courtesy: Jeff Ackerman

Watch: Thousands of new books tossed away outside closed ‘Chapters’ store

Scott, a Calgary homeowner and senior, told Global News she too was disappointed. But first she said she was a bit scared.

“I tried to move the bin to the alley and it was really heavy,” she said. “So I was kind of worried what was in there.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I was worried it would be a body in there,” she added.

Click to play video: 'Stowaway cat discovered at YVR in box from China'
Stowaway cat discovered at YVR in box from China

Scott saw a face staring back at her: Ackerman’s, in a photo on the notepads inside the bin.

Trending Now

“Oh my god. Who would do that?” she questioned.

“I think someone from another area just happened to come down my alley and used my bin,” she said.

She believed it was a mail carrier with Canada Post.

“Nobody is going to pick them up and put them in somebody’s bin. It must have been the delivery.”

Bin dump reveals big surprise and anger against Canada Post - image View image in full screen

Global News reached out to the Crown corporation. We provided photos and tracking numbers for Ackerman’s products.

Story continues below advertisement

A Canada Post representative assured us it was investigating and would get back to us once it had any answers. A response was not received as of publishing.

Ackerman also can’t say 100 per cent it was Canada Post’s doing, but believes a mail carrier dumped his materials in one bin to get rid of them quickly. A move, he said, is not doing any Canadian any service.

“It’s disappointing to see,” he said.

“I think a lot of people across the country rely on Canada Post daily to deliver their mail in a professional manner and unfortunately that did not happen here.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think a lot of people across the country rely on Canada Post daily to deliver their mail in a professional manner and unfortunately that did not happen here."

Ackerman said he is not looking for a refund or any money back from the mail service. He would just like to get his notepads re-printed and have them mailed out again.

He hopes this time they will land in mailboxes, not in recycling bins.

More on Lifestyle
Canada PostMail Deliverybin dumpdumped marketing materialJeff Ackermanmailoutsmarketing material
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers