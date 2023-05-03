Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation launches record $25M fundraising campaign

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 6:07 pm
The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation has launched its $25M "Exceptional Community, Exceptional Care Campaign." Taking part in the launch are, from left, campaign chair Hank Vandermeer; hospital president/CEO Susan Walsh; foundation president and Rhonda Cunningham, and Dr. Andrew Stratford, the hospital's chief of surgical services. View image in full screen
The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation has launched its $25M "Exceptional Community, Exceptional Care Campaign." Taking part in the launch are, from left, campaign chair Hank Vandermeer; hospital president/CEO Susan Walsh; foundation president and Rhonda Cunningham, and Dr. Andrew Stratford, the hospital's chief of surgical services.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation says its record $25-million fundraising campaign will  ensure the Cobourg, Ont., hospital can address some urgent needs.

Foundation president and CEO Rhonda Cunningham made the announcement Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre in Port Hope as part of the “Exceptional Community, Exceptional Care” campaign, the largest in the organization’s history and in Northumberland County.

The funds will support significant capital needs Northumberland Hills Hospital is facing, she said.

“A hospital is so critical to its community and sharing our vision for our ‘next chapter’ is something that has been in the making for over three years now,” said Cunningham.

“While many will be hearing about our plans for the first time, our hope is that after today, everyone in Northumberland County will have a much deeper understanding of where we must go, what we have set out to accomplish, and how they can help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hospital president and CEO Susan Walsh says the Cobourg hospital has a number of needs to address a growing and aging population in the county.

Among the key areas the campaign will support include:

  • Replacing both the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed Tomography (CT) scanners
  • Building and equipping a fourth operating room
  • Creating a new integrated stroke unit
  • Expanding and centralizing the intensive care unit (ICU)
  • Redeveloping both the pharmacy and medical device reprocessing department
More on Health

“We are here today because of the visionary leadership and the unwavering support of our community donors,” said Walsh. “The core of Northumberland Hills Hospital will always be the people and the special, synergistic bond that exists between our dedicated teams and the community who supports them.

“We have an excellent facility, a broad range of health care services, a talented staff, volunteers, and clinical team, and most importantly, we have a hospital our community can be proud of.”

The foundation revealed that the campaign has actually been in a three-year “quiet phase” and has already raised $18 million — or 72 per cent of the goal.

The $18M raised to date includes more than $2 million from volunteer leadership, a $1 million contribution from NHH Auxiliary, seven naming opportunities, and a total of 133 gifts and pledges, ranging from $100 to more than $1 million, in addition to the foundation’s annual programs.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-time resident and business leader Hank Vandermeer is the campaign’s chairperson. He says it was an “intimidating” request to spearhead the campaign three years ago.

“An intimidating request as fundraising in this magnitude was not something I had experience with — but hey… I love people and I love selling a great product with my team, so I said ‘yes,'” he said.

“Yes, because I understand how important it is to have a good hospital. Yes, because we need excellent health care services and programs. Yes, because the hospital has been there for me and my family throughout my life. I am honoured to have been entrusted to chair the campaign and I have vowed to stay involved until the last dollar is raised.”

Residents are expected to hear more about the campaign in the coming months.  Additional information about the campaign, and how you can support, can be found at www.ItsTimeNorthumberland.ca.

Click to play video: 'Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages'
Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages
Related News
CobourgFundraisingNorthumberland Hills HospitalCobourg HospitalNorthumberland Hills Hospital FoundationHospital fundraisingCobourg hospital fundraising
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers